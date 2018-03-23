3 bodies found at Tuesday fatal fire scene in N. Philly

The bodies of three people were found Friday night inside a house that was struck by a fire that claimed the life of a man late Tuesday in North Philadelphia, according to TV news reports.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told television reporters at the scene in the 1800 block of North 21st Street that a 64-year-old man, his 25-year-old daughter, and her 3-year-old son were found on the third floor of what he said was an illegal rooming house.

Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze Tuesday. Thiel said fire damage to the property hindered firefighters’ ability to thoroughly search for victims.

The father, daughter, and the 3-year-old grandchild were found only after family members say they pleaded with the fire department to do a new search of the hollowed out property. https://t.co/EUJtwA3oOX — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 24, 2018

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.