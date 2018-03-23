3 bodies found at Tuesday fatal fire scene in N. Philly

The bodies of three people were found Friday night inside a house that was struck by a fire that claimed the life of a man late Tuesday in North Philadelphia, according to TV news reports.
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told television reporters at the scene in the 1800 block of North 21st Street that a 64-year-old man, his 25-year-old daughter, and her 3-year-old son were found on the third floor of what he said was an illegal rooming house.
Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze Tuesday. Thiel said fire damage to the property hindered firefighters’ ability to thoroughly search for victims.
The father, daughter, and the 3-year-old grandchild were found only after family members say they pleaded with the fire department to do a new search of the hollowed out property. https://t.co/EUJtwA3oOX
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 24, 2018
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.