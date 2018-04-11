news

North Philly street renamed to honor Joe Frazier

Smokin Joe Boxing
AP Photo/Jeff Christensen
Boxing legend Joe Frazier poses for a portrait in New York in 2009. A Philadelphia street is being renamed for him.
by , Staff Writer @borenmc | mboren@phillynews.com
Michael Boren

Staff Writer

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways. 

A North Philadelphia street was renamed Smokin’ Joe Frazier Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon to honor the legendary boxer.

His daughter, Weatte Frazier Collins, had launched a petition last year to rename Glenwood Avenue.

“Smokin’ Joe” Frazier was born in South Carolina in 1944 and made Philadelphia his home in his teenage years. Frazier won an Olympic gold medal at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and became the first boxer to beat Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1971.

Frazier was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, the U.S. Boxing Hall of Fame and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. He was 67 when he died of liver cancer in 2011.

joe frazier ali
Daily News
Frazier fights Ali in 1971 during “The Fight of the Century.”

While the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa gets a lot of attention — Sylvester Stallone, who plays Balboa, is in town this month filming Creed II — Frazier is the city’s true boxing legend.

In 2015, a bronze statue of Frazier was unveiled outside of Xfinity Live. The statue, by artist Stephen Layne, is a re-creation of Frazier’s knockdown punch during his 1971 fight against Ali.

Joe Frazier statue
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
The Joe Frazier statue in South Philadelphia.

