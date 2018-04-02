Sylvester Stallone is in Philly for 'Creed II' filming

The Italian Stallion himself is back in Philadelphia for the start of filming on Creed II.
Sylvester Stallone, better known in Philly as Rocky Balboa, let fans know as much on Monday morning, when he posted a video from a filming location for Creed II.
“Well, here it is folks, on a beautiful Philadelphia day,” Stallone says to start the clip. “But what’s important is this is the first day of Creed II. I think Rocky is in this, so I’m ready to enjoy the day.”
In the video, Stallone also shows off his filming trailer, which he says is a little more opulent than his trailer on set for the first Rocky more than 40 years ago. At that time, Stallone hung out in the back of a van, so, as he says in the video, “progress is being made.”
After inviting viewers inside the trailer, he blocks the camera to end the video, and tells viewers to “keep punching.”
You know the old cliché that it “seems like yesterday and “but it does and it’s a very exciting moment to be here getting ready to Watch Creed 2 to commence filming. A very exciting day !!! The actors and production team has been waiting a long Time for this film to start , so ladies and gentlemen get ready to watch the fists startFLYING! #MGM #rockybalboa #CREED2
A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on
Stallone’s visit to Philadelphia comes a day following his brother Frank’s apology for mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in a rant posted to Twitter. In that incident, Frank Stallone, 67, called Hogg, 17, a “p—-” and “rich little b—-,” and referred to fellow Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez as a “headline grabbing clown” in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. On Sunday, Frank wrote that he was “deeply ashamed” of the ordeal, and called his statements “irresponsible.”
To everyone and to David Hogg especially. I want to deeply apologize for my irresponsible words. I would never in a million years wish or promote violence to anyone anywhere on this planet. After what these kids went though I’m deeply ashamed. Please accept my apology. Frank
— Frank Stallone (@Stallone) April 1, 2018
Creed II serves as a followup to 2015’s Creed, and follows star Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Johnson, son of beloved Rocky character Apollo Creed. In the film, Jordan’s character takes on Vitor Drago, son of Rocky Villain Ivan Drago, who killed Apollo during a match in Rocky IV. It is currently scheduled for a Nov. 21 release.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.