Trenton arts festival shooting: What we know

Police stand near the former factory building in Trenton where an al-night art festival became scene of a shooting that left one man dead — killed by police — and 22 people injured.

Just as police were shutting down an all-night arts festival in an historic former factory building in Trenton’s Chambersburg section due to escalating tensions early Sunday, gunfire erupted, leaving one man dead, 17 people wounded by gunfire and five others with injuries suffered in the stampede to escape. Here’s the latest of what we know.

• Officials said the shooting apparently stemmed from a dispute involving neighborhood gangs.

• The dead man has been identified as Tahaij Wells. 33. Officials said he was one of the gunman and was killed by police. Wells has been identified as a gang member who had been on parole since February, after having served time in prison for a fatal 2002 shooting he committed when he was 17.

• Two other men who were critically wounded in the shooting have been identified as suspects and are under police guard in hospital. Only one has been identified: Amir Armstrong, 23

• Officials say a Facebook post had warned of a shooting at the festival. “Please. Please. Please. Do Not Go to the Art All Night. They will be shooting it up,” the post said, according to officials.

• About 1,000 people were in attendance at the 12th annual Art All Night Festival when gunfire erupted in and around the Roebling Wire Works Building.