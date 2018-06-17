'It's a massive crime scene': 1 dead, 20 injured at Trenton arts festival

Diane Mastrull has been at the Inquirer since 1997, covering Atlantic City, suburban development trends, commercial development, and, for the last six years, small business. The creator of the red-hot Scrub Daddy attributes his emergence as the top-selling product on Shark Tank to first being written about by Diane. But even businesses with tiny footprints are of interest, as they all have stories of motivation, adaptation, and trial and error that others can learn from.

The Art All Night festival had more than 1,000 in attendance at the Roebling Wire Works when shots rang out Sunday morning.

An annual arts festival in Trenton that was to continue today has instead been declared a “massive crime scene” by police following an early-morning shooting there that left one dead and 20 injured.

More than 1,000 people were at the Art All Night festival when two men started firing just before 3 a.m., causing patrons to frantically run, authorities told reporters at a news conference.

One of the suspected gunmen is dead, the other in custody, authorities said.

A 13-year-old boy is among the 16 gunshot victims. Authorities described him as in “extremely critical” condition. Other injuries have been attributed to falls suffered when festival attendees fled from the Roebling Wire Works warehouse on the 600 block of South Clinton Avenue, where 1,500 artists from throughout the East Coast had submitted work that was supposed to be on display until 3 p.m. today along with live music and the playing of short films.

“It’s been a marquee event,” Mayor Eric Jackson said of past years, nothing that this year “people came with other intentions.”

Police provided no details on the suspected gunmen, or how one of them wound up shot dead. Authorities said it is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation continues. The rest of the festival, which is free to the public, has been canceled.