Margate police: We kept the lid on Club Wa this year

MARGATE — Police in this busy shore town say that as usual, more than a thousand visiting teenagers crowded onto the beach near Lucy the Elephant over Memorial Day weekend, but, unlike last year, when fights and loitering outside the nearby Wawa, spiraled out of control, no serious incidents were reported.

“No fighting,” said Margate police Capt. Ken Bergeron. “It was packed. The beach was taken up, They were just standing around. It is the holiday weekend.”

Bergeron said Margate deployed eight police officers to the beach to keep a lid on the teenagers.

He said there were 13 overall arrests over the weekend in Margate, including one for possession of cocaine in a park near the beach and another for driving while intoxicated. There were four arrests for underaged drinking, in addition to about 30 summons for violations of ordinances, including open containers, drinking in public and urinating in public.

Bergeron said teens were kept moving outside the Margate Wawa, a popular spot dubbed Club Wa for its status as a magnet for teens from Philadelphia and its suburbs during peak summer weekends. (Last year, teens who loitered outside the Wawa and were shown fighting in a viral video were subsequently dubbed “Shoobie Juvies.”)

Bergeron noted that the beach is “much bigger” than last year, due to the beach replenishment, which let the crowds spread out more. He said the teens, many of whom were carrying backpacks, but no beach chairs, were mainly from Philadelphia and its suburbs.

“Most locals don’t go to that beach,” he said. Although he said police assume most of the teens are carrying alcohol in their backpacks, they cannot be searched without cause, he noted.

The presence of the crowds of teens on the beach, pictures of which circulated on social media, struck some as negative — “What a mess Margate has become,” one person commented on Facebook — but others as nostalgic. “

Last year, a video of teens fighting on the beach went viral, but the viral video distinction of Memorial Day Weekend at the Jersey shore this year belonged to Wildwood, where a 20-year-old Philadelphia woman was punched twice by Wildwood police during an altercation. The Cape May County prosecutor’s office has said it will release police body camera footage from the incident later this week.

In Margate, Bergeron said Wawa hired its own security force to patrol outside its store on Washington Avenue and that Margate bicycle police made regular rounds.

“Security kept them moving,” he said. “It was a good weekend. The town was crowded but we had no major incidents.”