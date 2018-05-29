Wildwood mayor: Woman punched by police on beach 'by far the aggressor'

How Resorts, Atlantic City's first casino, is still in the game

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Mayor Ernie Troiano defended the actions of his police department Tuesday morning in tackling and twice punching a woman on the Wildwood beach Saturday, saying the woman was “by far the aggressor here,” and adding that women in general can be more difficult to subdue than men.

“I worked as a doorman, a bouncer,” said Troiano, whose father owned a nightclub. “They can be hard to control. They’re kicking, they don’t care.”

“Everybody’s trying to paint this young lady as an upstanding model citizen,” he said. “She’s on probation for four years. She chose to attack the officer, spit on the officer. Look I don’t care who you are and what you are, the worst people [to try to subdue] are women.”

Troiano said police body camera footage would paint a different picture than what was viewed on a video that was viewed globally over the busy holiday weekend.

The officers, who Troiano said were Class II officers hired for the summer season, have been reassigned to desk duty pending an internal investigation. They have not been publicly identified.

“We’re not dealing with an angel here,” Troiano said Tuesday. “She chose to take on the police. The police did their job.”

The video of the woman, Emily Weinman, 20, of Philadelphia, being punched twice in the area of her head on the beach has been viewed more than 6.4 million times since being posted by Lexy Hewitt, who said she woke up from a nap nearby shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday on the Wildwood beach, rolled over, and started filming.

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

Wildwood police said Weinman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

Troiano said he expected police to release body camera footage of the incident that would show “a whole different story.”

“She’s a combatant,” Troiano said. “Sometimes police have to do what they have to do to stun them.”

Court records show Weinman was on probation from previous charges in Philadelphia.

According to court records, Weinman was arrested on Sept. 6, 2016 on charges of burglary, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. On Nov. 20, 2017, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor “recklessly endangering another person.” She sentenced to four years probation and ordered to pay $7,562 in restitution.

Weinman said in a Facebook post, since taken down, that she had come to the beach with her 18-month old daughter, and had not been drinking, though she was in possession of alcohol. She acknowledged refusing to give her name and asking police if they didn’t have something better to do than harass underage drinkers.

Wildwood police say she kicked one of them in the groin and spit on them before the officer tackled her and struck her with a closed fist as seen in the video. Chief Robert Regalbuto, the release said, said that “while he finds this video to be alarming, he does not want to rush to any judgment until having the final results of the investigation.”

Mayor Troiano called the entire incident “a shame for everybody involved,” including the people “who had to witness it,” but defended the training level of the Class II officers and their response.

“They painted a poor defenseless woman,” he said. “She’s the one that started it.”

Staff writer Mark Fazlollah contributed to this story.