Atlantic City holds its breath as Hard Rock, Ocean debut in shells of failed Trump Taj Mahal and Revel casinos

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 27, 2018, toward a planned June 28 opening. It is located on the site of the the former Taj Mahal, which closed in 2016 after a labor dispute with billionaire owner Carl Icahn. The now-president Trump hailed the business as the Eighth wonder of the world when it opened in 1990. Trump’s name was removed from the property shortly after his 2017 inauguration, according to a court filing, because Icahn failed to maintain the iconic and invaluable Trump Entertainment brand.

ATLANTIC CITY — And then there were nine.

After an era marked by five casino closings — Atlantic Club, Showboat, Revel, Trump Plaza, and Trump Taj Mahal — and near municipal bankruptcy, a tentative new day dawned Thursday on the Boardwalk with the opening of two new casinos, bringing the temperamental casino town’s inventory back up to nine.

One grand debut was predicted to be loud: an 11 a.m. signature smashing of the guitars to open Hard Rock Atlantic City in the old Taj Mahal, all traces of now-President Donald J. Trump and his minarets and marble elephants replaced by the guitars and Rock memorabilia of the Hard Rock brand.

The other, a christening of the Ocean Resort Casino, was planned to be quieter, but no less momentous: a 1 p.m. ribbon-cutting attended by Gov. Murphy, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, and three mayors of nearby Shore towns that will breathe life into the epic $2.5 billion failure that was once Revel Resort.

Both casinos quietly opened their doors to the public late Wednesday after receiving approval from the state.

An industry and a city will now hold their collective breath.

Whether the two openings will expand the Atlantic City market, bring in a different demographic, or simply cannibalize the existing market share that had settled relatively comfortably among seven properties remains an open question.

On Wall Street, some analysts were cautious about the consequences of the city’s doubling down on an economy dominated by casino gambling.

“It’s a risky little business,” said analyst Orlie Prince of Moody’s Investor Services. “Maybe they’ll succeed. Maybe they will replace [existing casinos]. It doesn’t provide long-term stability. It doesn’t change the fundamentals of the economy.”

In an investors’ note titled “Atlantic City twins due to be born on June 28,” analyst Chad Baynon of Macquarie Research predicted that the two new casinos will take one-third of their combined projected $500 million in annual gross gaming revenue from market growth, but fully two-thirds from existing market share. He noted that the two new properties will increase Atlantic City’s property base by 29 percent, room supply by 30 percent, and gaming space by 41 percent and that Caesars, which owns three casinos, is girding for a $65 million cannibalization hit.

Hard Rock, with its mighty branding and global network of gaming customers, was expected to capture a healthy customer base right out of the gate. Its rooms were sold out on opening weekend. A trio of local businessmen, Hard Rock top executive Jim Allen and builders Jack Morris and Joe Jingoli, spent $500 million to remake the once-mighty but always financially challenged Taj Mahal, which closed in 2016 under the ownership of billionaire Carl Icahn after a protracted labor dispute.

The new Ocean is partnering with the Hyatt Unbound collection and is relying on a $35 million redesign, less ambitious than many believe a Revel reboot required, plus a change in the culture of the operation to make it more customer-friendly. The 47-story building is still in pristine condition, and its always successful nightclubs, the now-christened HQ2 and Ivan Kane’s Royal Jelly Burlesque Nightclub, will return to life.

Ocean has partnered with the William Hill sports betting company and has an expansive, though not-quite-finished, sportsbook area in the center of the casino.

Ocean will take bets from the start.

Hard Rock, which has its name on the Miami stadium where the Dolphins play, has said it plans to enter the sports betting market in the future.

Hard Rock had numerous events planned for opening weekend, with members of the Seminole Tribe, owner of the Hard Rock, flying in from Florida and other events planned by invitation only for its VIP gamblers.

Ocean had a busy lineup of top-tier DJs to reopen the popular HQ (now HQ2) nightclub and day club.

Event FX, an event and production company based in Sharon Hill, Delaware County, is bringing 3,000 roses, 1,000 calla lilies, 1,000 gerbera daisies, 500 hydrangeas, and hundreds of orchid sprays to the Hard Rock festivities. The company is working eight opening events in three days, in three different rooms and the outside deck at Hard Rock, including events for members of the Seminole tribe and other invitation events for VIP players.

“Anything Trump-ish is long far gone,” said Kris Sumey, owner of Event FX, which also did work for the Taj and Revel before they closed. “The Hard Rock really did a nice job breaking up the venue. creating a new, fresh space. It’s very Hard Rock-branded.”

Sumey said she was glad, from a personal and business perspective, to see these dormant casinos reanimated. Driving into Atlantic City, she said, she watched the changes in the skyline the last few years with sadness.

“To see all the lights just dim darker and darker, ” she said, “this is super-personal for me to see this brought back to life.”