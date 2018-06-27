New dining options at Atlantic City's casinos include Garces and Hard Rock

Your dining guide to the new A.C. casinos | Let's Eat

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

This summer’s new dining options at the Atlantic City casinos are expansive, given the openings of Ocean Resort Casino and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday, June 28. I headed down to scope ’em out. Ocean offered me a preview tour. Hard Rock did not, but its doors were open, so…

Here’s a rundown of the food options.

The former Revel includes a reprise of two Jose Garces restaurants – Amada (Spanish, ocean views) and Distrito (Mexican, plus a taco truck) – plus a redo of the steak house American Cut and a new Italian seafooder called Dolce Mare (replacing Azure from the Revel days).

Garces’ former Village Whiskey space will give way in about a month to a Wahlburgers. Rounding out the dining options: Villain & Saint, a rock-theme bar-restaurant (replacing Mussel Bar & Grille across from Distrito); Cafe 500, a 24-hour restaurant; SkyCafe, a bar-restaurant; Harper’s, a bruncherie near hotel check-in; Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi, replacing a spot called Plate across from Village Whiskey; and Pit Boss BBQ, replacing Garces’ noodle house Yuboka next to Amada. Coming up this winter will be a buffet.

Note that a few weeks away is a cafe called Cereal Town, specializing in bowls of cereal. (You know those gamblers: Always after me lucky charms.)

Here are photos of Ocean restaurants.

The former Trump Taj Mahal across from Steel Pier, has — naturally — a Hard Rock Cafe, complete with 400 seats and indoor-outdoor stages.

Returning from the Taj days – but revamped – are the plush Robert’s Steakhouse and Il Mulino (plus a casual Trattoria Il Mulino).

New options include Sugar Factory, a sweets-focused 300-seater with plenty of savory options; Council Oak Fish, a plush white-tablecloth seafooder; Kuro, a Japanese restaurant; Song, a Chinese restaurant; and Youyu Noodle Bar.

Here are my photos of Hard Rock.

Also new in Atlantic City

Gordon Ramsay Steak just opened at Harrah’s. The dinner-only restaurant, the sibling to Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars, has 288 seats and hundreds of labels in its wine collection and barrel-aged cocktail classics. Menu is here.