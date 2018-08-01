Harrisburg diocese to release names of accused priests, remove bishops' names from buildings

A redacted grand jury report into clergy sex abuse in Pennsylvania is expected to be released this month.

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Days before the release of a controversial grand jury report that is expected to chronicle allegations of child sex abuse against hundreds of Pennsylvania priests, the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg on Wednesday released a list of its accused clergy and announced steps to address the fallout from the long-running probe.

Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer said a new website, launched Wednesday, would identify accused priests and the claims against them. He also outlined new steps and services for victims of such abuse.

And acknowledging “the leadership of the church did not in every case take adequate measures” to respond to abuse claims or protect victims, Gainer also said had ordered the names of every Harrisburg bishop since 1947 scrubbed from any room, facility or building in the diocese that honored them.

“This decision may be controversial, but I believe leaders of the diocese must hold themselves to higher standards,” Gainer said at a news conference.

The announcement comes ahead of the ordered release of a grand jury report that expected to chronicle past abuse by hundreds of Catholic clergy across the state — dating back to 1947. Attorney General Josh Shapiro has said it will expose “widespread sexual abuse of children and a systemic cover-up by leaders” in six of the state’s eight Catholic dioceses.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered that a redacted copy of the 800-page report be released this month, at least temporarily removing names or identifying information about nearly two dozen clergy members who have filed sealed petitions challenging their inclusion in the report.

The report is expected to become public sometime between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14, depending on whether those clergy members challenge the redactions.

The report is the culmination of a two-year investigation probing the dioceses of Pittsburgh, Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg and Scranton. The other two dioceses in the state — Altoona-Johnstown and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia — have already been examined in similar investigations.

