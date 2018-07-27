Pa. Supreme Court orders release of redacted copy of clergy sex abuse report

Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg. She has been a reporter at the Inquirersince 1996, covering city government, courts and neighborhoods in Philadelphia and Camden, and the governors and governments of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg, where the Supreme Court has offices. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of a redacted copy of a highly anticipated grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse, one that would conceal the names of at least two dozen or so clergy members who contend it is inaccurate or unfairly maligns their reputation.

The decision by the seven-member high court said it agreed that the case — and complaints by clergy implicated in the investigation — raises due process issues and that it would consider legal arguments on those in September.

In the interim, however, the justices directed the Attorney General’s office to begin removing identifying information from the more than 800-page document, which chronicles allegations of abuse and cover-ups by clergy and church leaders at six of the state’s eight Catholic dioceses.

A limited version could be made public as early as August 8 if all parties agree to the redactions, according to the order. If not, a special master may be appointed to resolve differences. At the latest, the document will be publicly disseminated August 14, the court ordered.

“Our intent is to facilitate the publication — as expeditiously as possible — of as full a final report as may be released consistent with the protection of

the petitioner-appellants’ fundamental rights secured by the Pennsylvania Constitution,” said the opinion, written by Chief Thomas Saylor on behalf of the full court.

The clergy members challenging the report’s release represent only a small portion. The high court’s order confirmed for the first time that 300 people are named or implicated in the document.

The grand jury’s investigation and conclusions have been at the center of a fierce legal battle that has played out for months, largely under court seal.

Court documents that have been made public in recent weeks show that the clergy members, whose identities are still unknown, claim the Attorney General’s office trampled on their due process rights during the course of its two-year investigation. They also contend that the grand jury’s report is based on unsubstantiated accusations that will sully their reputations in violation of the state constitution, which considers reputation a fundamental right.

The Attorney General’s office has pushed for the full report to be released, sending strong signals it will not be satisfied with a redacted copy. In its public remarks, the office has been sharply critical of the secret effort to stall or block it from public view.

Just this week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote to Pope Francis, appealing to him to speak out against the legal battle being waged by the unnamed petitioners, which Shapiro characterized as an attempt to silence victims and their chilling stories of abuse at the hands of priests.

On Friday, the Catholic League, a New York-based defender of the church, blasted Shapiro’s letter and called his claims of widespread abuse and cover-up “scurrilous” and “unsubstantiated.”

“Shapiro says in his letter to Pope Francis that he had the opportunity to welcome him to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in 2015. Well, I had a chance to meet the pope as well, in Washington D.C.,” Catholic League president Bill Donohue wrote in a news release. “I am confident the Holy Father will now welcome my letter to him checkmating Shapiro’s deceitful ploy.”

The grand jury report is expected to document decades worth of abuse allegations and coverups in six dioceses: Pittsburgh, Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg and Scranton. The other two dioceses in the state — Altoona-Johnstown and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia —have already been scrutinized in similar investigations.