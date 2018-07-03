Fake Super Bowl rings for Eagles, other teams seized by federal authorities

Federal authorities in Philadelphia say they have seized a shipment of 108 fake Super Bowl rings, including some for the 2018 champion Eagles.
The rings were sent from Hong Kong and arrived in the United States on June 18, the U.S. Customers and Border Protection agency said.
Officers noticed the poor craftsmanship and reached out to the National Football League to verify whether the rings were real, the agency said. The NFL said they were not.
If authentic, the rings would have been valued at $1 million.
The Eagles received their real Super Bowl rings last month. Authorities didn’t say how many of the fake rings were for the Eagles.
My colleague, Zach Berman, wrote about the design of each ring:
The ring is made of pure 10-karat white gold, with a total of 219 diamond and 17 green sapphires, according to the team’s website. The ring bears the Eagles logo with pavé-set diamonds, signifying Super Bowl 52. The Lombardi Trophy on the ring contains 16 diamonds for the regular-season and postseason wins. There are 13 diamonds at the base of the trophy for the regular-season wins and three diamonds at the top for the postseason victories.
The bezel of the ring has a waterfall of 127 diamonds, a number representing the sum of the jersey numbers of the three players who touched the ball in the Philly Special — Corey Clement (30), Trey Burton (88), and Nick Foles (9). There are four green sapphires for the team’s four NFL championships.
There’s a silhouette of Lincoln Financial Field and “Fly, Eagles Fly!” There’s a dog mask inscribed inside, and the bottom of the ring has each player’s signature. It also includes the messages, “We all we got, we all we need” and “family.”