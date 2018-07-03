Fake Super Bowl rings for Eagles, other teams seized by federal authorities

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

Federal authorities in Philadelphia say they have seized a shipment of 108 fake Super Bowl rings, including some for the 2018 champion Eagles.

The rings were sent from Hong Kong and arrived in the United States on June 18, the U.S. Customers and Border Protection agency said.

Officers noticed the poor craftsmanship and reached out to the National Football League to verify whether the rings were real, the agency said. The NFL said they were not.

If authentic, the rings would have been valued at $1 million.

The Eagles received their real Super Bowl rings last month. Authorities didn’t say how many of the fake rings were for the Eagles.

My colleague, Zach Berman, wrote about the design of each ring: