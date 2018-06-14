Eagles celebrate Super Bowl championship one final time at ring ceremony

No joint practices for Eagles this summer; Eagles hire Jerome Reid as head athletic trainer

Malcolm Jenkins poses for photos while entering the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship ring ceremony in South Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory one final time on Thursday night, when the team hosted a Super Bowl ring ceremony at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. The party included the entire organization and players and coaches from last year’s team – even those who have since gone elsewhere.

The team kept the ceremony private, and players arrived eager to learn the details and design of the ring, which were a secret until the ring was unveiled. Before the Super Bowl parade, there was a meeting to discuss the ring. Owner Jeffrey Lurie mentioned going the “elegant” route. The players objected.

“The bigger and the blingier, the better,” Lurie said the players told him. “And that’s what we did.”

“It’s the first time we can act like we’ve never been there before!” Malcolm Jenkins said.

Jenkins added that the ring signifies the accomplishment, but the night was about bringing the group together again. Vinny Curry, LeGarrette Blount, Torrey Smith, Trey Burton, Brent Celek, Beau Allen, Bryan Braman, and Najee Goode were among the players no longer on the team who came to the party. Former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who is now the head coach in Indianapolis, also attended the ceremony.

“It’s awesome,” Smith said. “That’s the reward when you win, you want this opportunity to celebrate together. It’s the beginning of knowing we’re united forever.”

Attendees arrived dressed for a party and ready to celebrate. Jalen Mills walked in remarking how “crazy” it was and said he was going to be “overwhelmed.” Mills said he would not wear the ring every day, but he’ll “look at it every day.”

The ceremony wasn’t limited to those in the football wing of the building, but also the staffers who are far from the limelight.

“Everyone’s getting a ring,” Lurie said. “It’s so great to have our players back. Our players, players who have gone and come back. It’s awesome. A very tight-knit family. And we get to finally celebrate it all.”

Coach Doug Pederson said this week that at 12:01 a.m., Friday, the Eagles must turn the page from the Super Bowl to the 2018 season. The players agreed. They enjoyed Thursday night. And that’s the last of the Super Bowl celebrations.

“After we celebrate this,” Jenkins said, “then it goes back into the resting place, and we’re looking for another one.”