Second arrest in Kensington shooting of father, 2-year-old son

Where 4 youths were shot in N. Philly, she can't stop washing blood off the sidewalk

Where 4 youths were shot in N. Philly, she can't stop washing blood off the sidewalk Jul 18

Pryce Johnson, 2, was shot and wounded while on his Kensington porch.

Police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting last year that injured a 25-year-old man and his 2-year-old son in Kensington, court records show.

Revoire Harris, 27, of North Philadelphia, was taken into custody on Tuesday and was being held on $3 million bail on charges of if shooting the man, who was not named, and his son, Pryce Johnson, who was identified by his mother.

Harris and Jules Williams, 25, who was arrested in December, allegedly rode BMX-type bicycles when they opened fire on a rowhouse in the 3300 block of Malta Street on May 19.

Both men are charged with criminal attempted murder, firearms violations, and related offenses.