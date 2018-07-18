news

Crime

Second arrest in Kensington shooting of father, 2-year-old son

PARREST19
Camera icon COURTESY OF FAMILY
Pryce Johnson, 2, was shot and wounded while on his Kensington porch.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Close icon

Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

More by Robert Moran

More from Robert Moran Arrow icon

Police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting last year that injured a 25-year-old man and his 2-year-old son in Kensington, court records show.

Revoire Harris, 27, of North Philadelphia, was taken into custody on Tuesday and was being held on $3 million bail on charges of if shooting the man, who was not named, and his son, Pryce Johnson, who was identified by his mother.

Harris and Jules Williams, 25, who was arrested in December, allegedly rode BMX-type bicycles when they opened fire on a rowhouse in the 3300 block of Malta Street on May 19.

Both men are charged with criminal attempted murder, firearms violations, and related offenses.

 

More Coverage

Published: