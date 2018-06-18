Cops: S. Philly double shooting that killed teen appeared to be targeted

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Philadelphia Police officers examine the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street on Saturday, June 16, 2018, after a shooting the previous night in which a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded.

A double shooting in South Philadelphia Friday night that killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded a 12-year-old boy appears to have been a targeted attack and may be tied to gang activity in the area, police said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street in South Philly’s Hawthorne section.

Police identified the teen as Samir Walker, who lived on nearby Catharine Street. He was shot once in the chest and died that night at Jefferson University Hospital.

Asked at a news conference if it was a targeted attack, Homicide Capt. John Ryan said: “We believe so, yes. It wasn’t a random [shooting]. There is some gang activity on 13th Street we believe it may be tied to.”

But Ryan also said it was early in the investigation and noted that there were “some other kids out there with them” on the block whom police are still seeking to locate.

“There were at least 19 9mm rounds that were fired at these two kids,” Ryan told reporters at police headquarters.

Police have no suspects and are trying to find a motive and obtain video.

The younger boy, who was friends with Walker, was shot in his left leg. He also was taken to Jefferson, where he was in stable condition. He has since been released from the hospital, said Ryan, who did not release the boy’s name.

“Neither kid had any prior contact with law enforcement,” Ryan said.

Tipsters can contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.