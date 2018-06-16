16-year-old boy killed, 12-year-old injured in South Philly shooting

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

Philadelphia Police officers examine the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street where a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old injured in gunfire Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy injured in a shooting in South Philadelphia’s Bella Vista neighborhood on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street, police said. Officers responding to a report of a “person with a gun” found the older boy shot in the chest and the younger boy shot in the left leg, police said Saturday. Police brought both victims to Jefferson University Hospital, where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at 11:02 p.m. The victims’ identities were not released.

On Saturday morning, members of a church congregation held hands and prayed in a circle as a police van sat parked nearby.

“From a spiritual standpoint, we felt like the need was here,” said Patricia Nasir, 32, of the Greater Life Christian Center in West Philadelphia. The center does a prayer outreach every summer and was planning to hold one Saturday at 46th and Market Streets but came to Bella Vista after hearing of the shooting.

“It was the ages of those victims that I think really struck home for us,” Nasir said.