Judge warned 'so many times' about Manayunk father before murder-suicide, relative says Aug 7

Kayden Mancuso (second from right), is pictured here with (from left) her half-brother, Blake, 1; her stepfather, Brian Sherlock; her mother, Kathryn Sherlock; and 3-year-old half-brother Kyler.

A relative of Kayden Mancuso, the 7-year-old girl killed by her father in a Manayunk murder-suicide, said the girl’s family is livid that a judge knew about Jeffrey Mancuso’s violent past and still granted him weekend visits with his daughter.

The judge “was warned so many times,” said Jennifer Sherlock, the girl’s aunt.

In an interview Tuesday morning, Sherlock said her brother, Brian, found his stepdaughter bludgeoned and suffocated Monday in Mancuso’s Wilde Street house, hours after Mancuso was supposed to have returned the girl to the Bucks County home where she lived with her mother and stepfather.

“She was in the same clothes my brother dropped her off in,” Jennifer Sherlock said.

Mancuso was found dead in another room. Police have described it as a murder-suicide.

Brian Sherlock and Kayden’s mother, whose maiden name was Kathryn Giglio, have been together for about five years and married two years ago, his sister said. They live in Langhorne and have two other children, sons 3 and 1.

But Giglio and Mancuso had been engaged in a bitter custody battle over Kayden — one that family members say should have been handled differently.

A GoFundMe page Jennifer Sherlock set up Monday night states: “Kayden’s mother trusted that the law and the court system would work for her daughter’s best interests. However, the system failed and she was taken too soon.”

In October 2016, Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey G. Trauger entered an interim order granting Giglio primary custody and Mancuso weekend visitation rights, records show. But the two challenged that initial ruling multiple times, alleging the other violated the order.

Then, in a May decision, Trauger reaffirmed primary custody for Kayden’s mother and visitations for Mancuso every other weekend.

The order noted that Kayden personally witnessed her father’s violent behavior when he was frustrated or angry, including “punching the family dog,” screaming at Kayden, and punching himself in the face. In 2012, Mancuso bit part of a man’s ear off while at a bar in South Philadelphia on New Year’s Day, the order said. Mancuso was found guilty of aggravated assault, and served a sentence of house arrest.

A psychologist diagnosed Mancuso with “major depressive disorder, moderate with anxious disorder and identified narcissistic and antisocial personality traits,” according to the order. The judge also wrote that he found it “especially disconcerting” that on multiple occasions, Mancuso had communications with Kayden’s elementary teacher and school principal that were “rude, belittling, abusive and condescending.”

According to her sister-in-law, Giglio warned the judge about Mancuso’s violent tendencies. In his order, Trauger noted that the mother told a custody evaluator that Mancuso “was violent to her when they were together.”

But his ruling said that while Kayden was aware of the conflicts and turmoil between her mother and father, both parents cared for her and neither had physically abused her.

“However,” he wrote, “the Court cautions Father to be aware at all times of the potential risks that his behavior may have on Child’s future emotional and psychological well-being and her long-term relationship with Father and others as she matures.”

Stephen Heckman, the court administrator for Bucks County, said Tuesday that Trauger is unable to comment on individual cases. But he said Trauger reviewed “a great deal of material” in the custody case and took it all into consideration when passing down his ruling. “It is no consolation, but he did what he had to do as judge,” Heckman said.

Jennifer Sherlock said her brother had dropped Kayden at her father’s Manayunk home at 10 a.m. Saturday. She said the last thing Kayden said to her stepfather was: “I love you, Bri.”

Kayden was to enter second grade at Edgewood Elementary in Yardley, Bucks County. A vigil for the girl is planned for 7:30 Tuesday night at the school.

“She was just extraordinary,” said Jennifer Sherlock. “She was not a normal 7-year-old. She was so mature and kind, and athletic.”

Staff writers Vinny Vella, Meghan Bobrowsky and Robert Moran contributed to this article.