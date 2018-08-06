7-year-old girl killed in apparent murder-suicide in Manayunk, police said

A 7-year-old girl was found dead Monday in a Manayunk house in an apparent murder-suicide that may have resulted from a custody dispute, according to Philadelphia police.

Police said the girl, whose name was not released, was found by her stepfather around 10:55 a.m. with a bag over her head in the living room of a home on the 4500 block of Wilde Street.

A 45-year-old man — whom Homicide Capt. John Ryan said was the girl’s father — was found unresponsive inside a second-floor bedroom in what police called an apparent suicide.

Ryan said the girl’s relatives checked the house because she was supposed to have returned to her mother’s home on Sunday. The father and mother had been engaged in an ongoing custody disagreement, Ryan said.

“Very brutal and tragic,” he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or her father. Both were declared dead at the scene at 11:07 a.m., police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.