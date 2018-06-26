Doylestown's Pink, Lafayette Hill's own Terrence Howard to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pink and Terrence Howard will be inducted on to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Two stars with Philly connections are getting their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Doylestown native Pink and Lafayette Hill’s Terrence Howard are listed among the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Class of 2019, Variety reports. Dates for the upcoming star ceremonies have not yet been announced.

The star honor is the latest for Pink, real name Alecia Moore, in 2018. Previously, she was featured on the cover of People magazine’s “Beautiful Issue,” and sang the National Anthem ahead of the Eagles win at Super Bowl LII. Her “Beautiful Trauma” tour came through the Wells Fargo Center back in April for a show that the Morning Call’s John Moser called “dazzling.”

Howard, who has owned homes in the Philadelphia area for years, currently stars as Lucious Lyon in Fox’s hit music industry drama, Empire. Earlier this month, Michelle Ghent, Howard’s ex-wife, filed a suit against the actor claiming he owes her more than $900,000 in back spousal support after making some $9.7 million on the show over the last five years, TMZ reports.

Fellow Walk of Fame honorees this year include film stars like Robert De Niro, Daniel Craig, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Tyler Perry, as well as TV stars Guy Fieri, Stacy Keach, and Julia Child, who receives her star posthumously. On the music side, inductees include Teddy Riley, Michael Buble, Faith Hill, and Cypress Hill, while the list of live performance honorees features Cedric the Entertainer, Paul Sorvino, and Idina Menzel, among others.

“I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections,” Walk of Fame Selection Committee chair (and member) Vin Di Bona said of the Class of 2019. “We are excited to see each and every honoree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway.”