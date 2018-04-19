Doylestown's Pink featured on cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue,' but not deemed 'Most beautiful'

Pink, the Doylestown bred pop star born Alecia Moore, performs at the Wells Fargo Center. It’s her first hometown show since the release of her Beautiful Trauma album in the fall.

Doylestown-born pop singer Pink, real name Alecia Moore, is featured on the cover of People’s newly minted “Beautiful Issue,” formerly known as the annual “Most Beautiful Woman” issue, which hits newsstands on Friday.

Moore, 38, appears on the magazine’s cover with her children, Jameson, 15 months, and Willow Sage, 6. According to the publication, Moore was chosen as the issue’s cover model because she is “a role model who embodies honesty and confidence.”

“There’s nothing wrong with beautiful on the inside, beautiful on the outside,” Moore said of the honor in an interview on Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s all different shades, it’s all different sizes. It means whatever it means to you. I think on one hand my sense of humor is the best part about all of it and on the other hand, it’s a wonderful time that we’re celebrating all different kinds of people.”

People this year rebranded its “Beautiful Issue,” which began in 1990 as an issue called “50 Most Beautiful People.” The name was later changed to “Most Beautiful Women” before the publication settled on the “Beautiful Issue” this year.

“As always, it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes, and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: Strength, humanity, and artistry,” editor in chief Jess Cagle said of the change in a statement, adding that the issue shouldn’t be considered a “beauty contest.”

Past celebrities featured on the issue’s cover include Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyoncé, and Julia Roberts, who has been featured five times.

Moore has long promoted self-love and acceptance in the media, most notably last year during the MTV Video Music Awards. After accepting the network’s Video Vanguard Award, Moore told a story in which she encouraged her daughter, Willow, to be more accepting of herself after she said she was the “ugliest girl I know.”

“We don’t change we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl,” she told Willow. “We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”

Moore echoed a similar sentiment sentiment in an interview with People for the “Beautiful Issue.”

“I feel like gender-neutral is in itself a label, and I’m label-less,” she said. “ I don’t like labels at all so I believe that and woman and a girl can do anything.”

Moore last returned home to Philadelphia on April 13, when she played a sold-out show at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly. As Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca wrote, there was “little that Pink did in South Philadelphia that wasn’t worthy of an exclamation point” at her show.

