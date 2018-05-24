entertainment

Tina Fey visits Upper Darby High School for 'Mean Girls' musical promo

Host Tina Fey during a promo in Studio 8H for her recent Saturday Night Live appearance
Tina Fey returned to her ancestral homeland of Upper Darby on Wednesday, where she visited Upper Darby High School to film a promotional video for her Mean Girls musical on Broadway.

“Once a Royal, Always a Royal,” the Upper Darby School District wrote on Facebook in a post announcing Fey’s visit.

Surprise! Look who came back for a visit to her alma mater today! Tina Fey visited UDHS to film a promotional video for…

Posted by Upper Darby School District on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

A 1988 Upper Darby High School alum, Fey has said in the past that her time at the school loosely inspired the 2004 Mean Girls film. Her upbringing in Delaware County has also cropped up on Saturday Night Live, most recently in February, when she played a perfectly accented Colonial-era Philadelphian ahead of Super Bowl LII.

>> READ MORE: Review: Mean Girls on Broadway

During her visit, Fey spoke with a group of students who had seen the Mean Girls musical, the UDSD wrote on Facebook. She also took in a performance from the Upper Darby High School Singers, which Fey said was “beautiful.”

Encores sing for Tina Fey

A special impromptu performance today from our Encore Singers for a special surprise guest!

Posted by Upper Darby School District on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

The visit comes following Fey’s turn at hosting SNL’s star-studded season 43 finale over the weekend. Previously, she stopped at Upper Darby High School in 2014 for a screening of Mean Girls, as well as a Q&A.

Debuting last month, Fey’s Mean Girls musical is currently up for 12 Tony Awards, including best musical, best book of a musical, best actress, and others.

Understandably, many Upper Darby High School students and staff members were excited at Fey’s surprise visit:

Some who showed up, however, were bummed they didn’t get the chance to meet her, despite showing up to school on Wednesday:

While others just missed out on the opportunity entirely:

The Upper Darby School District did not immediately respond to request for comment.

