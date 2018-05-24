Tina Fey visits Upper Darby High School for 'Mean Girls' musical promo

Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment,' featuring Wayne's Abbi Jacobson, premieres on Netflix this summer May 23

Nick Vadala writes about food and entertainment for Philly.com.

Host Tina Fey during a promo in Studio 8H for her recent Saturday Night Live appearance

Tina Fey returned to her ancestral homeland of Upper Darby on Wednesday, where she visited Upper Darby High School to film a promotional video for her Mean Girls musical on Broadway.

“Once a Royal, Always a Royal,” the Upper Darby School District wrote on Facebook in a post announcing Fey’s visit.

Surprise! Look who came back for a visit to her alma mater today! Tina Fey visited UDHS to film a promotional video for… Posted by Upper Darby School District on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

A 1988 Upper Darby High School alum, Fey has said in the past that her time at the school loosely inspired the 2004 Mean Girls film. Her upbringing in Delaware County has also cropped up on Saturday Night Live, most recently in February, when she played a perfectly accented Colonial-era Philadelphian ahead of Super Bowl LII.

During her visit, Fey spoke with a group of students who had seen the Mean Girls musical, the UDSD wrote on Facebook. She also took in a performance from the Upper Darby High School Singers, which Fey said was “beautiful.”

Encores sing for Tina Fey A special impromptu performance today from our Encore Singers for a special surprise guest! Posted by Upper Darby School District on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

The visit comes following Fey’s turn at hosting SNL’s star-studded season 43 finale over the weekend. Previously, she stopped at Upper Darby High School in 2014 for a screening of Mean Girls, as well as a Q&A.

Debuting last month, Fey’s Mean Girls musical is currently up for 12 Tony Awards, including best musical, best book of a musical, best actress, and others.

Understandably, many Upper Darby High School students and staff members were excited at Fey’s surprise visit:

Just met #TinaFey at upper Darby high school and it was amazing omfg.. idc I’m was super hype and my kids didn’t even know who she was. Smh what is going on — chelseawhiteside (@mschellbellz_) May 23, 2018

I ran past this lady earlier during broadcast, said hi cause i say hi to literally everyone, just to later figure out that she was TINA FEY i cry 😩 — sandra 😇 (@itssimplysandra) May 23, 2018

tina fey was at my school okay dang — lesly | 36 (@Lesluuuuu) May 23, 2018

TINA FEY WAS AT MY SCHOOL!!!!! — SarahBear (@SarahOertel) May 23, 2018

ok tina fey came to my school — mara | WATCH OMB ON NETLFIX (@shyblackteen) May 23, 2018

When Tina Fey comes to your school in the middle of the day😱😱 — Sara Abbate (@SaraLynn0914) May 23, 2018

Some who showed up, however, were bummed they didn’t get the chance to meet her, despite showing up to school on Wednesday:

tina fey was at my school today and like she was literally in the chorus room two blocks before i had to go??? this is my luck??? — esha♡30 DAYS (@etherealjyh) May 23, 2018

Tina Fey is at my school and I’ve been listening to the @MeanGirlsBway Soundteack on repeat since it came out, and I KNOW I won’t be able to see her… so not fetch! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6ERDMWPkJC — ✨ Z Prince 🏳️‍🌈 (@zprince_) May 23, 2018

Tina Fey, an alumni of my high school, is having an interview in our library right now, while I’m here, literally a floor below her playing literature games…. — Peter Pans Wifey ^.^ (@SelenaGbest) May 23, 2018

When Tina Fey is at your school and you can’t even see her 😭😭 — Izzy. (@velvethyung) May 23, 2018

While others just missed out on the opportunity entirely:

the day i don’t go to school i find out my concert choir got to meet Tina Fey lol it’s cool pic.twitter.com/pgnI92SkHg — np 🌻 (@namiraprodhania) May 23, 2018

I miss ONE day of school and Tina Fey is there…LML — Τουρτούρα (@katerina_nakos) May 23, 2018

The Upper Darby School District did not immediately respond to request for comment.