Tony Awards: Tina Fey, Bruce Springsteen, David Morse and other Philadelphia area natives lead nominations

Cast of Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls” at the August Wilson Theatre in New York.

In the Tony Award nominations announced Tuesday morning, Tina Fey faced off against SpongeBob SquarePants, and the result was a tie.

Mean Girls, the Tina Fey musical update of her 2006 cult classic movie, got 12 nominations, including those for best musical; best book, direction, leading actress and actress in a featured role, actor in a featured role, and scenic design in a musical; and best choreography. Fey, a native of Upper Darby, led a group of local tie-ins in the glittering Broadway awards.

Philly resident David Morse was nominated for best actor in a featured role in the much-praised revival of Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh. Morse was part of an extraordinarily strong cast in Iceman. His castmate Denzel Washington was also nominated for best leading actor in a play.

Longtime former resident Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman, cofounder of the Philly-based band The Hooters, were among a huge number of nominees included in SpongeBob SquarePants’ nomination for best original score. Lauper has been here before: She won the 2013 Tony for best original score for a musical in Kinky Boots.

And Freehold native Bruce Springsteen will receive a special award for his long-running one-man show, Springsteen on Broadway. Springsteen’s was one of two new special Tonys announced Tuesday morning. John Leguizamo, whose Latin History for Morons is his fourth one-man show on Broadway, was also honored. They join Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Weber, who will receive special Tonys for lifetime achievement.

Mean Girls tied SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical for most nominations, with 12. The most nominated play was Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, with 10.

The Tony Awards will be given out on June 10, broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall, with hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.

Here is the list of 2018 Tony nominations:

Best Play:

The Children

Farinelli and The King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Musical

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play:

Angels in America

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical:

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Book of a Musical:

The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses

Frozen, Jennifer Lee

Mean Girls, Tina Fey

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Kyle Jarrow

Best Original Score:

Angels in America

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Santo Loquasto, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island

Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play:

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Ann Roth, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Ann Roth, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best Lighting Design of a Play:

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King

Ben Stanton, Junk

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:

Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best Sound Design of a Play:

Adam Cork, Travesties

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Angels in America

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Tom Gibbons, 1984

Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Sound Design of a Musical:

Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Peter Hylenski, Once On This Island

Scott Lehrer, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Brian Ronan, Mean Girls

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Direction of a Play:

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

George C. Wolfe, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical:

Michael Arden, Once On This Island

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

Best Choreography:

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Orchestrations:

John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre:

Chita Rivera

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Awards:

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen