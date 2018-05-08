Temple professor outed as author of controversial online comments, criticizes 'doxxing'

A Temple journalism professor has been publicly outed as the author of some conspiracy-theory comments posted on news websites by an anonymous account, and is criticizing the site that identified her as the commenter.

Francesca Viola, a journalism professor at Temple and a former reporter for WPHL 17 and WTXF (now Fox 29), was outed on Twitter over a comment she made on the website of Harvard’s Neiman Lab using an account named “truthseeker” on the commenting platform Disqus. The “truthseeker” account commented on a number of right-wing and mainstream websites that used the Disqus commenting system, including Philly.com, which recently moved away from that platform.

In the digital world, the distribution of someone’s personal information against the person’s will is known as “doxxing,” an act that has at times come under criticism for being used for retaliation or intimidation.

“I think that this attitude — permanently rejecting a news source because it accurately reports something you don’t like — is exactly what you want in a journalism professor, yes?” Nieman Lab director Joshua Benton posted on Twitter on Friday, along with a screenshot of the comment and identifying Viola as “truthseeker.”

Benton declined to comment on the matter, and Viola criticized his decision to publicly identify her.

“I dispute the incorrect attributions and specious allegations posted by Joshua Benton on his Twitter feed at Harvard’s Nieman journalism think tank. I am appalled his improper ‘doxxing’ and by his flagrant violation of the Twitter, Disqus, Nieman and Harvard’s terms of service, the apparent violation of the Consumer Fraud and Abuse Act — as well as the ethical and legal standards of journalism,” Viola said in a statement. “I consider this a personal defamatory attack as well as an attempt to silence academic freedom and people everywhere. Most importantly, as an investigation is now underway, I would ask the community not to assume I am the author of some or all of those comments.”

David Boardman, the dean of Temple’s Klein College of Media and Communication and chair of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism (which owns the company that operates the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com), said in a statement that the university was looking into the situation. He acknowledged that some of the posts were made by Viola.

“Professor Viola has admitted to writing some but not all of these posts and specifically denies writing the post that is derogatory of Muslim protesters, a comment we find particularly abhorrent,” he said. “We are troubled by the content of some of the other cited posts but acknowledge that those in the Temple community are entitled to exercise free speech within constitutional parameters.”

The derogatory comment Boardman referred to was posted by the same “truthseeker” account on the Gateway Pundit, a conservative website that regularly peddles conspiracy theories. On a story posted in June 2017 claiming Muslims praying in front of Trump Tower were “working on their Islamic takeover,” the “truthseeker” account commented, “Scum. Deport them. They hate us. Get rid of them.”

It’s unclear which other posts, if any, Viola contended she did not write. All of the posts in question were linked to a Disqus account that used her university email address, an account that has since been removed from the commenting platform, according to the Temple News, which viewed the messages before the account was deleted. In some of the posts, the commenter shared information that lined up with Viola, including the fact she was a “East Coast professor,” lived and worked in Philadelphia, and received a degree from Widener University.

Some of the comments from “truthseeker” simply espouse conservative viewpoints on the news or criticize the media. Others, however, promote conspiracy theories from far-right circles, such as the debunked idea that former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was killed for releasing DNC emails to Wikileaks, which would seemingly disprove intelligence assessments that Russia hacked the emails.

“I watch Hannity and he’s absolutely right about this Seth Rich thing,” the “truthseeker” account posted on one Philly.com story. “Seth Rich leaked the DNC plot to sabotage Bernie to Wikileaks. The DNC had him killed,” the commenter wrote on a different Philly.com story.

Viola has contributed to the Inquirer and Daily News. In October 2017, the professor wrote an opinion column criticizing NBC News for spiking a story about allegations of sexual assault and harassment by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The story, written by Ronan Farrow, who at the time was under contract with NBC, ultimately ran in the New Yorker and earned the Pulitzer Prize for public service.

Viola also served as a reporter on the short-lived Inquirer News Tonight, a 10 p.m. news program anchored by Steve Highsmith and Toni Yates that aired on WPHL from 1994 to 1996.