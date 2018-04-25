Philly.com introduces new commenting system

We believe that your voices enhance our journalism every day. Your comments inform us, challenge us and inspire us to tell the stories you want to hear. We also believe that a vibrant online community is made up of diverse and tolerant individuals who hold respectful and productive conversations.

Over the past few months we’ve been working on developing a new commenting system, one which makes it easier for our staff to facilitate discussions and support respectful and productive conversations on our website.

Through our new commenting system, you’ll be able to:

Keep track of interesting conversations by following comment threads.

Mute (ignore) commenters you don’t want to interact with.

Create your own communities by following other commenters.

Up vote and down vote comments.

Keep track of all your Philly.com activity through a notification menu.

Customize your experience: you can reorder comments by newest, oldest, most liked, most active and most replies.

Here are a few tips to help you get started:

Our free article limit — 10 per month — is still in effect for non-Philly.com subscribers. Read more to learn about subscribing to philly.com.

If you’ve forgotten your password, click the “Log In” box at the top of the Philly.com homepage. You’ll see a prompt that says, “Don’t remember your password?” Click there and follow the prompts.

Once logged in, you can change your username if you’d like to by going to the top of the Philly.com homepage, clicking “My Account” and then selecting “My Profile.” You will see a page that shows your email address and your username. Click “Edit.” Enter and confirm your new username and click “Update.”

No avatars are allowed, for now.

Today commenting may be interrupted at times but we’re working to keep this to a minimum.

We’ve posted our commenting policy and community guidelines for your to read. Please take a look at them before commenting.

For all other questions we’ve published some frequently asked questions to help you out.

For technical issues with logging in, please send an email to digitalsupport@philly.com.

Take a look around, join in on the conversation, and let us know what you think. We can be reached at community@philly.com.