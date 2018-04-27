Pro-Rich Lazer super PAC floods TV with $300K more in ads | Clout

Another Pa. congressional candidate gets a super PAC, but who is behind it? | Clout

A super PAC supporting congressional candidate Rich Lazer, a former city deputy mayor, has spent $500,000 so far on TV ads.

The super PAC backing Democrat Rich Lazer for Congress is flooding the Philadelphia media market with even more ads.

The group is spending more than $300,000 to air pro-Lazer ads on cable and broadcast TV from Monday to May 5, according to a source familiar with political ad buys in the area.

The Middle Class PAC first started airing an ad for Lazer last week, highlighting his time working for Mayor Kenney as the city’s deputy mayor of labor as well as his support of expanded pre-K. The group spent $200,000 to run the spot, bringing the grand total of the PAC’s TV ad expenditures as of now to $500,000-plus.

That’s double what two other candidates in Pennsylvania’s Fifth Congressional District have each forked out for TV ads so far. Former Wallingford-Swarthmore school board president Mary Gay Scanlon and ex-assistant U.S. attorney Ashley Lunkenheimer have purchased roughly $230,000 and $260,000 in advertising, per a Clout source. No other candidates in the 10-person match are on TV.

Keep in mind, though: Super PACs typically must pay more for TV ads than campaigns. And Scanlon and Lunkenheimer, who are both seen as leading candidates in the field, will likely purchase ads for the next week shortly.

The Middle Class PAC was launched by John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty, the leader of the city’s politically potent electricians union. The group did not immediately provide a copy of the new ad that will start airing Monday.

Speaking of the electricians union, it spent more than $70,000 this week on canvassing for Lazer, according to campaign finance filings.

Dean starts running ad that slams Pa.’s all-male congressional delegation

Clout has more political-junkie news on this cloudy Friday.

Democrat Madeleine Dean, a state representative running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s Fourth District, just began airing a TV ad today. And it’s pretty punchy.

“Pennsylvania sends 20 people to Washington to represent us,” says Dean in the spot, as pictures of the state’s all-male, almost entirely white delegation are displayed. “And not one is a woman. No wonder Congress is a mess!”

The ad also says that Dean “is leading the fight to reduce gun violence.”

Dean is the first candidate in the Montgomery County-based primary to run a TV spot. Her Democratic opponents are former congressman Joe Hoeffel and gun control activist Shira Goodman. Dean is spending about $200,000 to air the ad over the next 10 days.