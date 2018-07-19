business

Comcast changes course, says it will pursue slow-growing Sky instead of other Fox assets

Popular Stories

MurdochRoberts-14062018-0001
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon Jessica Griffin
21st Century Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.
by , Staff Writer @bobfernandez1 | bob.fernandez@phillynews.com
Close icon

Bob Fernandez

Staff Writer

Bob Fernandez covers the telecommunications and media industries and frequently writes about Comcast Corp.

More by Bob Fernandez

More from Bob Fernandez Arrow icon

Comcast Corp. is walking away from a hugely expensive takeover battle for 21st Century Fox with the Walter Disney Co. and will instead focus on buying European Sky satellite-TV business.

The decision announced Thursday morning by Comcast came after Disney seemed willing to spend whatever it took to buy Fox — its current offer stands at $71 billion — while Rupert Murdoch seemed equally determined to sell the Fox entertainment empire to Disney, snubbing Comcast.

Comcast also faced a potentially hostile Justice Department over an antitrust regulatory review of a Comcast/Fox deal.

The Justice Department has said it will appeal a federal judge’s decision approving the AT&T/Time Warner deal, which could make future so-called vertical mergers difficult to pass regulatory muster.

Comcast’s decision seemed in harmony with the views of many analysts who hoped that Fox, Comcast, and Disney would back off a bidding war over Murdoch’s entertainment empire, with Comcast taking Sky for $34 billion and Disney taking the rest of the Fox entertainment assets for $71 billion. Those assets include Fox’s Hollywood studios, content library, cable channels, international networks, and 39 percent stake in Sky.

Indeed, Comcast stock was up 2.8 percent in pre-market trading to about $35 a share. 

In a statement, Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts said, “I’d like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company.”

But settling for Sky represents a comedown for Comcast, which is looking for ways to grow and compete with Netflix.

Sky is a business that many believe could be facing modest future growth in its core satellite-television business as Europeans look more to streaming entertainment.

Sky, based in the United Kingdom, has more than 20 million subscribers in several European countries, in addition to a content arm that includes Sky News.

 

 

More Coverage

Published: