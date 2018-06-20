Disney/Fox reach $71B deal, blowing away Comcast

Bob Fernandez covers the telecommunications and media industries and frequently writes about Comcast Corp.

In a surprisingly aggressive preemptive strike, the Walt Disney Co. reached a new agreement to buy the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox for $71 billion in cash and stock, topping Comcast Corp.’s $65 billion all cash offer.

Disney’s new offer is 36 percent higher than the one it reached with Fox in December.

The announcement comes as Comcast had made it clear that it would like the Fox assets to expand globally and add to its content library — the same aims as Disney.

Comcast had no immediate comment.

“At a time of dynamic change in the entertainment industry, the combination of Disney’s and Fox’s unparalleled collection of businesses and franchises will allow us to create more appealing high-quality content, expand our direct-to-consumer offerings and international presence, and deliver more personalized and compelling entertainment experiences to meet growing consumer demand around the world,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in statement on Wednesday morning.