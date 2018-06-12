6 ways to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Philadelphia this weekend

From fasting to festive Muslims from all over Philadelphia gather in FDR Park in South Philadelphia in 2014 as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, breaking the fast that adherents observe during Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan, is one of two major Muslim holidays observed each year. Here are the celebrations and educational events taking place in Philadelphia to mark the holiday, which begins Thursday evening and lasts through Friday, depending on the moon.

United Muslim Masjid

United Muslim Masjid is hosting its annual family cookout at FDR Park in South Philly, where kids can enjoy moon bounces and face-painting. Families are welcome to bring their own grills and blankets, and the organization asks that everyone contribute something to the community table.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street, free, 215-546-6555, ummonline.org

Please Touch Museum

The Please Touch Museum will hold a daylong celebration of Eid for little ones, including a meet-and-greet with local artist Ameerah Khabir, food demonstrations, book readings, and Ramadan-themed story times.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, $19 admission for adults and children over 1, 215-581-3181, pleasetouchmuseum.org

Peco Multicultural Series: Islamic Heritage Festival

The Islamic Heritage Festival begins at Fifth and Market Streets with a parade celebrating unity and diversity that ends at Penn’s Landing. Afterward, attendees can enjoy everything from family-friendly games to a global open-market bazaar to free giveaways.

2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 Columbus Blvd., pay-as-you-go, 215-922-2386, delawareriverwaterfront.com

Unified Eid of Philadelphia

The Eid Committee of the Majlis al-Shura of Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley plans an Eid celebration at the Gambrel Playground. Festivities include moon bounces, toys and gifts for teenagers, Islamic trivia, and a petting zoo. Families are welcome to bring their grills, and there will also be food vendors.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Gambrel Playground, 4700 to 4900 Ditman St., free, 215-478-4730

Fifth annual IQRA Eid Festival

Enjoy bites from more than 10 halal food vendors at this Eid festival, which also has plenty of rides, ice cream, inflatables, and face painting for kids.

3 to 8 p.m. June 30, Candlebrook School, 310 Prince Frederick St., King of Prussia, $5 general admission, $15 admission with unlimited rides, free for kids 2 and under, 484-928-0475, iqrainstitute.org

Eid pottery painting and pasta

For married couples looking for a low-key way to celebrate Eid, there’s pottery and pasta night in Ardmore, where they can paint ceramic pieces in the Mud Room. Don’t forget your spouse and prayer rugs!

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, the Mud Room, 11 Station Rd., Ardmore, $30 to $75, eventbrite.com