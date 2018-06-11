The Met signs Brulee Catering to run its food and drinks

The Met signs Brulee Catering to run its food and drinks Jun 11

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The Met Philadelphia — the historic Metropolitan Opera House at Broad and Poplar Streets in North Philadelphia that Live Nation is helping to revitalize for a December opening — has a food-and-beverage provider.

Officials will announce today that Brûlée Catering by Jean-Marie Lacroix has the exclusive rights to the venue, including its private-rental spaces.

The Met Philadelphia, the circa-1908 landmark designed by Oscar Hammerstein I, will include a lounge and event space called Grande Salle that will be open before, during, after shows. The Met also will have bars on all four floors and event space.

It is not yet clear which of the Met’s restaurant and event spaces will be open to the general public, a representative said.

Live Nation and Brûlée say it will announce partnerships with local celebrity chefs later.

It’s more than just a catering deal. A new arrangement called Brûlée Music & Food Experiences will tie the food/beverage theme into the performance.

The first announced event is Derek Hough, booked for June 14, 2019. Since Hough is a native of Utah, Brûlée is mulling a menu including Utah scones with whipped honey butter and a riff on Utah’s famous Crown Burgers with fry sauce, plus Latin cuisine and cocktails to play off his career as as dancer. (Tickets for Hough’s show go on sale 10 a.m. June 15.)

Brûlée also has the exclusive at such venues as the Museum of the American Revolution, Memorial Hall, the National Constitution Center, Independence Visitor Center, Independence Seaport Museum, and Dilworth Park.