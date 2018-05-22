The Met: Former North Broad opera house will open as new concert venue in December

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

North Broad Street’s Metropolitan Opera House will open for business as a concert venue in December.

Last year, concert promoter Live Nation announced that they had entered a partnership with developer Eric Blumenfeld — who’s also behind the revival of North Broad’s fabled Divine Lorraine — to renovate and reopen The Met, which takes up a full city block at Broad and Poplar streets, and was built in 1908 by impresario Oscar Hammerstein I.

The price tag of the project is $56 million, up from the original $45 million announced in May 2017. But if the partners didn’t meet their cost estimate, they have remained on schedule time-wise, holding to the promise of presenting shows at the up-to-3500 capacity venue before the close of this year.

The announcement about the opening of the vast, ornate building, which has 110-foot ceilings and has been on the National Register of Historic places since 1972, was accompanied by a slickly produced video on TheMetPhilly.com which framed the revival of the 110,000 square foot opera house as a narrative befitting “a city of stories about Brotherly Love, determination, underdog, survival.”

In addition to hard-hat worker transforming the building, the clip shows Mummer suited Eagles center Jason Kelce, appearing on cue to the word “underdog.” And for sure, the revival of the Met seemed highly unlikely for decades. The venue with a stage big enough to hold a basketball court was a little used beautiful ruin for decades, largely unoccupied since the 1980s. “It’s a glorious old building that had been neglected,” developer Blumenthal said last year. “That anyone with any intelligence would tell you to tear down.”

No acts have yet been announced for the opening of the Met, which presumably could host multiple night performances by comedians such as Kevin Hart as wells as jammy rock bands and electronic dance acts. Along with Blumenthal, the Holy Ghost church leader Rev. Mark Hatcher, the building’s most recent inhabitant, also owns a stake in the building and church services will continue to be held there after it reopens.

The Met contains many smaller rooms potentially available as lounges or performance spaces, along with its capacious main theater that will be able to be adapted for either seated and standing-only general admission performances. Bob Weir — who was the officiate at Live Nation head Geoff Gordon’s wedding at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby in 2016 — and other Grateful Dead members are investors.

Capacity wise, The Met will be 3,500, slightly larger and likely to be a good deal more posh than the many mid-sized rooms in an around Philadelphia such as the Fillmore, Electric Factory, Academy of Music and Tower, all of which hold approximately 2500. Union Transfer, The Trocadero, the TLA and the Keswick in Glenside are all in the 1000-capacity range.

The Met could be ideally suited for young acts such as Lana Del Rey, Arcade Fire and Lorde who have recently played to half-full houses at the Wells Fargo Center. but could easily sell out a 3,500-seat venue.

In an interview last year, Gordon said he wasn’t concerned about there being any shortage of shows to go around to too many venues, not with Center City continuing to grow with new job creating developments like the opening of the Comcast Technology Center skyscraper, which is also due later this year. “Philadelphia,” he said, “couldn’t be hotter.”