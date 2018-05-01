Drinking outdoors: The sky's the limit

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Philadelphia’s outdoor dining/drinking destinations are starting to crank up for the season.

We’re seeing action already at SkyGarten, the beer garden on the 51st story of Three Penn Center, which is in its third and final season (details are here). Crowds already are filling Morgan’s Pier, on the Delaware just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge. Independence Beer Garden on Sixth Street across from the Liberty Bell Pavilion, which was open last weekend, started daily operation on April 26.

Parks on Tap, the traveling beer garden created by Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation in partnership with FCM Hospitality, started April 26 at the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park. It will move to a different park on a Wednesday and stay through Sunday, offering a barbecue-inspired menu with food and beer specials in a family-friendly setting.

The PHS Pop Up Gardens at South Street and University City officially open May 3. The South Street pop-up, on the 1400 block of South Street (near 15th), will feature food, drinks, and events from Royal Tavern. The one at uCity Square, 36th and Filbert Streets, is operated by the Jose Pistola’s Group; new this year is a covered seating area.

Uptown Beer Garden is looking at a May debut at the courtyard of the BNY Mellon building at 1735 JFK Blvd.

Also in the offing are Attico, a rooftop lounge at the new Cambria Hotel, 219 S. Broad St., near Locust (May); Harper’s Garden, a wine garden at 31 S. 18th St. (May); and the returns of Bok Bar in South Philly’s former Bok Vo-Tech at 800 Mifflin St. (late May) and the Pentridge Station pop-up beer garden, affiliated with Dahlak restaurant, at 5114 Pentridge St. in West Philly (June 1).