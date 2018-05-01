Uptown Beer Garden to open its longest season Thursday

Jose Garces investors sue to oust him from 3 restaurants

Five exclusive beers plus one cider will be on the menu at Uptown Beer Garden, launching its fourth season on Thursday, May 3 in the courtyard of the BNY Mellon Building at 1735 Market St. The crew from BRU, Cinder, and U-Bahn is behind it.

Doors will open on opening day at 5 p.m.

This year’s opening — a week earlier than usual — will include the beer garden’s first Cinco de Mayo.

Alex Bokulich, the beer garden’s director of operations, worked during the offseason with Weyerbacher on Gestalt Pilsner; 2SP on Becky Beer (a coconut Mexican lager); Evil Genius on Cocktails & Dreams (a tropical wheat ale); Pizza Boy Brewing on Uptown IPA (what he calls a “dank” IPA); Coppertail Brewing out of Tampa on Jake News (a “juicy” IPA); and Jack’s Ciders on Blueberry-Lavendar Cider. All drafts and cans are $7. Wines and cocktails are $10.

Chefs Craig Meyers and Steve Lindabury’s menu includes Bavarian pretzels, crab-and-artichoke dip, fried pierogies, nachos, tacos, a Chicago dog, barbecue pork sliders, a crabcake sandwich, a gyro, and a burger topped with Cranberry Creek Farm aged gouda, grilled mushrooms, onion, and garlic mayo.

This year’s charity partner will be Wigs and Wishes, which provides wigs and grants wishes to people facing illness.

Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 2 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday.