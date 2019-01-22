Rivera is a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer. I felt the same way about Halladay, whose reputation as one of the best pitchers of this century preceded him to Philadelphia in the winter of 2009. But in covering him in spring training of 2010, I recognized the full weight of his impact on a team. Many of the Phillies’ young pitchers, notably Kyle Kendrick, showed up earlier to the ballpark because Halladay showed up early. They studied his work habits. They admired his focus and intensity. They asked questions. They followed his lead. His influence went beyond a perfect game, a postseason no-hitter and another Cy Young Award. All of it, of course, was Hall-worthy.