On Tuesday night, the newest inductees to the Baseball Hall of Fame will be announced.
There’s almost no question former Phillie Roy Halladay will be enshrined in Cooperstown in his first year on the ballot. But who else will make it in?
Inquirer/Daily News writer Scott Lauber, who covers the Phillies, is a Hall of Fame voter. He shared his ballot and an explanation on how he made his choices.
Scott’s ballot: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Mariano Rivera, Scott Rolen, Curt Schilling, Billy Wagner, Larry Walker
Roy Halladay was an easy choice. Scott Rolen required longer, more detailed consideration.
Ultimately, I put a check next to the names of both ex-Phillies on my Hall of Fame ballot. I also voted for Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Larry Walker, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and former Phillies pitchers Curt Schilling and Billy Wagner.
Rivera is a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer. I felt the same way about Halladay, whose reputation as one of the best pitchers of this century preceded him to Philadelphia in the winter of 2009. But in covering him in spring training of 2010, I recognized the full weight of his impact on a team. Many of the Phillies’ young pitchers, notably Kyle Kendrick, showed up earlier to the ballpark because Halladay showed up early. They studied his work habits. They admired his focus and intensity. They asked questions. They followed his lead. His influence went beyond a perfect game, a postseason no-hitter and another Cy Young Award. All of it, of course, was Hall-worthy.
Once I decide to vote for a player, I continue voting for him until he gets into the Hall of Fame or drops off the ballot. I had six holdovers from last year. Rivera and Halladay made eight votes, and I considered stopping there. But I’ve wanted to take a closer look at Walker, and upon further review, I believe he was a great enough all-around player to merit a vote.
Then, I looked at Rolen. Yes, he dealt with a lot of injuries. He retired at 37 and finished with barely more than 2,000 hits. But he ranks fifth all-time among third basemen with a .490 slugging percentage and ninth with a 122 adjusted OPS. He also has eight Gold Gloves, more than any third baseman except Brooks Robinson and Mike Schmidt. That was enough for me to put him in.