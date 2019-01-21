“You didn’t miss those moments when he pitched,” Hamels said on the night of Halladay’s death in November of 2017. “I know baseball can be a long grueling season, but when you had Roy Halladay on the mound you didn’t miss an inning. You didn’t miss a pitch. You were watching every moment. I know those are the moments when you’re playing this game and you look up into the stands and there are people there to watch you perform and I was one of those people. Obviously, I had a closer seat and got to talk to him a little bit in between innings, but I was there to watch him perform. He raised my bar. He raised the game for me.”