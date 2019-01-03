Under the new legislation, designated by Mayor Kenney’s Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet, the city will monitor these areas with cameras and impose increased fines on those who dump trash there. The locations include the Italian Market, Ogontz Avenue, Broad Street, and FDR Park, all well-known for their litter problems. Under the new rules, fines can be doubled for throwing garbage out of a car window and tripled for more severe dumping in the designated areas.