Illegal dumping is of particular concern near the Schuylkill and Delaware River, since the city draws drinking water from them that is processed at three treatment plants. The Schuylkill has two intakes: One along Kelly Drive in East Falls that feeds the Queen Lane treatment plant, and a second in Wynnefield along Martin Luther King Drive that feeds the Belmont Plant. Together, they account for 40 percent of the city’s drinking water supply.