It’s important to remember this because the big story — as this week, and the shutdown, drags on — will be increasing political and pundit pressure on the Democrats to back down, to somehow meet Trump halfway (which usually means more than halfway). Is there any way for responsible adults to cut a deal without the stench of the president’s wall? Of course. There are several ways to spend money that would make the border region more safe yet also more humane — a vast expansion in the number of immigration judges, for example, so that asylum cases don’t drag on for years. The challenge for Democrats is to package what the southern border really needs to make it look like a compromise that Trump and his supporters would want.