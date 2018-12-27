But we don’t need to know all the specifics of why two small children died to know this: When that happens — twice in one month — something has gone terribly, terribly wrong. And that’s not all. Things are not right when hundreds of human beings are dumped into the frigid air of Christmas Eve in the desert with no food or heat and nowhere to go. When families are separated on purpose and when potential sponsors who step forward to care for unaccompanied youth aren’t greeted as heroes but are instead locked up for eventual deportation, things have gone off the rails. When the United States of America runs what it euphemistically calls a “tent city” but is really a child concentration camp in Tornillo, Texas, with no plan for what to do about the thousands of kids there going into 2019, that is truly unconscionable.