Harra, who has shaved his head and gained weight in the seven years it took for the case to reach trial, stood with his lawyer, McCarter & English chairman Michael P. Kelly, to hear the sentence. Kelly repeatedly called his client — the son of an Army colonel and a secretary — “honorable," said Harra had lost money with other investors when the stock price fell, and accused the government of making his client a “scapegoat.” He said Harra would appeal.