Wilmington Trust execs guilty on all counts for fraud, conspiracy

Wilmington Trust Co. headquarters on Rodney Square was an anchor of what is now the city's half-empty corporate headquarters district.

After a week’s deliberations on fraud and conspiracy charges, a jury in Delaware’s federal court on Thursday found former Wilmington Trust Co. President Robert V.A. Harra Jr. and three of his top lieutenants guilty on all counts.

Former Wilmington Trust President Harra Jr, former Wilmington Trust chief financial officer David Gibson, former chief credit officer William North, and former controller Kevyn Rakowski were found guilty of “concealing from the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the investing public the total quantity of past due loans on Wilmington Trust’s books from October 2009 until November 2010.”

