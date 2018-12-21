Two workers were trapped and injured in a collapse Friday at a North Philadelphia building site, officials said.
Firefighters recovered the two men, and medics took them to Hahnemann University Hospital, officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The collapse occurred about 11:40 a.m. on Ridge Ave., near Vineyard Street, officials said.
Ten contractors were working below grade at the site of a previously demolished one-story building at 1730 Ridge Ave., where a four-story combination commercial-residential structure is slated to be built. Part of the adjoining three-story building at 1728 Ridge Ave., which was awaiting demolition, collapsed, officials said. Eight of the workers escaped but two were trapped until firefighters rescued them.
City records show a permit had been issued in October for construction of the four-story building at 1730, a site on a block that is being redeveloped building-by-building.
The city Department of Licenses and Inspections said a demolition permit had been issued for 1728, but work had not started, to its knowledge.
The Fire Department declared the situation under control at noon.
It had rained for hours before the collapse but it was not immediately clear if the weather was a factor. An investigation is under way.
In June, a contractor was killed in the collapse of a building under demolition in nearby Brewerytown.