1 dead in building collapse in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia firefighters at the scene of a building collapse on the 1500 block of N. Bailey Street in North Philadelphia.

A 60-year-old man was killed Monday morning in the collapse of a building under demolition in North Philadelphia, police said.

Officials said the victim and another man were working inside the two-story brick building on the 1500 block of North Bailey Street when the rear wall collapsed before 11 a.m.

Building Collapses Site of building collapse at 1501 N. Bailey St., in North Philadelphia. Click on the map for more information. Staff Graphic

The other man also was trapped but was able to escape uninjured, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, Thiel said, adding that the building was under demolition.

The building was owned by 2621 Jefferson LLC, according to public records. An L&I staffer who was not permitted to speak publicly about the accident said Monday afternoon that the job was legal and had all permits.

“You can be careful, and still sometimes … [stuff] happens,” the L&I staffer said.

The collapse came after a weekend of heavy downpours, and amid one of the largest real estate booms in the city. Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood, just west of where the home was located, has experienced massive reinvestment and an influx of younger, wealthier residents in the last few years.

It also came a day before the fifth anniversary of the collapse that claimed the lives of six people and injured 12 others inside a Center City Salvation Army Thrift Shop.

That disaster occurred when the wall of an adjoining building fell on the thrift store’s roof during demolition.