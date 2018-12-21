After a nearly nine-month investigation, prosecutors on Friday said they will not pursue criminal charges against former Republican state Rep. Nick Miccarelli at the request of the woman who accused him of sexual assault.
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said in a statement that the woman, a GOP political consultant, has “moved on with her life and does not want to see Miccarelli again in any context.” He added that she requested that his office close the investigation without charges.
“The case took a long time to investigate because of a large volume of digital evidence, some of which was not originally accessible,” Chardo said, noting that both Miccarelli and the woman cooperated in the investigation.
Sources said Chardo’s announcement grew out of a negotiated deal between the parties. That agreement places limits on what the two can say in public and on potential civil litigation.
Neither the woman, who has requested anonymity, nor her lawyer could immediately be reached for comment.
Miccarelli, an Iraq war veteran from Ridley Park, has strongly denied wrongdoing, telling a reporter earlier this year that “what you are being told is absolute lies, a thousand percent lies.” Neither he nor a spokesman could be reached for comment Friday.
The allegations were first reported Feb. 28 by The Inquirer and Daily News and The Caucus, after the consultant and another woman - Republican state Rep. Tarah Toohil of Luzerne County - filed a confidential complaint with House lawyers accusing Miccarelli of physical or sexual assault in separate incidents stemming back to 2012. Both women had dated Miccarelli. Toohil claimed she had been physically assaulted and abused by Miccarelli in 2012.
Chardo’s investigation stemmed from the complaint, which was also investigated by top lawyers in the House. That inquiry found that Toohil and the consultant were credible and said their statements were corroborated by witnesses who were “contemporaneously aware” of the alleged instances of abuse.
Fearing for her safety after her story went public, Toohil obtained a three-year protection from abuse order against Miccarelli. The restraining order was part of a negotiated settlement in which Miccarelli admitted no wrongdoing. It allowed him to continue working in the Capitol, where both he and Toohil had offices, but required him to relinquish his firearms, except when he is on duty with the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Toohil was assigned a bodyguard when she was in the Capitol, while Miccarelli was stripped of some of his committee assignments and his desk on the House floor was relocated farther from her.
After the allegations surfaced, Miccarelli, 36, revealed he would not seek reelection. Despite calls for his resignation from House Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Miccarelli finished his 10th year in office Nov. 30, the last day of session.
In doing so, he was able to retire with free lifetime health benefits, given to lawmakers with 10 or more years of service. Miccarelli, who was elected in 2008, will also receive a state pension.
Chardo’s investigation focused on the consultant’s allegation because the alleged sexual assault occurred in Harrisburg, where the district attorney is based.
The consultant has asked that her name not be disclosed. She alleged in the complaint that Miccarelli was mentally and physically abusive when the two dated off an on for about a year.
In the complaint, she alleged that when she tried to end her relationship with him in late 2014, he came to her home and forced her to have sex. She told The Inquirer and The Caucus that she repeatedly told him that she did not want to be intimate. She said he held her neck during parts of the alleged assault.
She also said that while the two were still in a consensual relationship, she believes Miccarelli drugged her. In the complaint, she asserted that she became unconscious and that he engaged in “nonconsensual sexual behavior” that evening.
This story will be updated.