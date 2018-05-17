Pa. House leaders move to strip Rep. Miccarelli of some of his duties

HARRISBURG – Though House Republican leaders have not sanctioned Rep. Nick Miccarelli despite accusations of physically or sexually abusing two women, the caucus leaders on Thursday said they will strip Miccarelli of his committee assignments and relocate his desk on the House floor so that he is farther from one of his accusers.

GOP leaders announced the actions in a memo circulated Thursday morning to all House members, in which they said that an internal investigation had found that Miccarelli, a Delaware County Republican, had once again violated the chamber’s policy prohibiting retaliation against anyone who reports alleged sexual harassment.

Miccarelli, it said, publicly shared the name of one his accusers on social media, despite her request to keep her name confidential. House lawyers who conducted the internal inquiry also said he shared suggestive emails and photographs of the accuser “without a valid purpose.”

Thursday’s memo was the first move by House GOP leaders to punish the Delaware County Republican since calling for his resignation in March, after The Inquirer and The Caucus first detailed the allegations in late February. Miccarelli has strongly denied the accusations and declined to step down, announcing instead that he is forgoing a reelection run but will remain in office until his term ends later this year.

Miccarelli spokesman Frank Keel has called the women “jilted lovers,” and said they are hell-bent on destroying him by lying about his behavior.

“Rep. Miccarelli, like any other member of the State House, has no choice but to accede while he continues to prove his innocence based on the credible, tangible evidence he has produced to the proper authorities to date,” Keel said.

The two women – one a Republican state lawmaker, the other a GOP political consultant – filed a confidential complaint with the House in February. The lawmaker, Rep. Tarah Toohil, alleged Miccarelli kicked and pinched her when the two dated in 2012. The consultant, who has asked that her name not be publicly revealed, accused Miccarelli of forcing her to have sex after the two ended a relationship in 2014.

An internal investigation by the House found the two women credible.

Terry Mutchler, a lawyer for the two women, earlier this month filed an amended complaint with the House accusing Miccarelli of retaliation . She said that Miccarelli had the name of the consultant on his Facebook page, and also shared intimate photographs of her with news organizations reporting on the allegations.

Shortly after filing the complaint with the House, Toohil was granted a three-year restraining order against Miccarelli, setting up an unprecedented situation in state Capitols across the country. In the Pennsylvania statehouse, she was assigned a bodyguard, who accompanies her to closed-door meetings in which she and Miccarelli are both present, as well as to the House floor, where they sit about 35 feet from each other.

House leadership has allowed the two to continue serving together on a House committee.

Earlier this month, a front-page New York Times story described Miccarelli as “apparently being shielded by his party leadership,” while House GOP leaders have done nothing to force Miccarelli’s resignation.

House GOP leaders have said there is no precedent in Pennsylvania to expel a lawmaker who has not been convicted of a crime. They noted they have turned over the results of their internal inquiry to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office.

Other states have acted swiftly to oust lawmakers or force their resignations.

In Colorado, a Democratic state lawmaker was expelled earlier this year after five women filed complaints with the House of Representatives accusing him of sexual harassment, according to The Denver Post.

In Minnesota, two lawmakers from different parties each resigned following allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women, according to the news outlet MinnPost. Each lawmaker’s party called on him to resign. An independent employment firm hired by the Minnesota House found while discipline of employees for sexual harassment was fairly routine, punishing a legislator for such conduct was more complicated, with a vote of expulsion requiring a two-thirds majority.

In Kentucky, eight Republican House members joined in January to demand expulsion of the House Speaker Jeff Hoover, who admitted sending inappropriate text messages to a female staffer and paying a confidential settlement to resolve her sexual harassment claim, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. Hoover stepped down from his leadership post, but stayed in the House after paying a fine for violating the state ethics code in a settlement with the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission.