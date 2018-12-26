The Buena Regional Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday night, a week after a wrestler at the South Jersey high school decided to have his dreadlocks cut to avoid forfeiting his match.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center “to discuss personnel matters.” No other details were provided in a notice posted on the district’s website.
The incident involving Andrew Johnson that occurred moments before his match last Wednesday has made national headlines. It has sparked outrage from civil rights activists, elected officials and celebrities, and charges of racism.
Meanwhile, Buena is scheduled to compete in its first match since the incident on Thursday at 9 a.m. against Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington. Johnson will not attend, his family’s attorney said Wednesday.
Johnson, who is black, was told moments before his 120-pound bout by referee Alan Maloney, who is white, that his hair was too long and that he lacked the proper headgear. Faced with forfeiting the match and with 90 seconds to decide, Johnson chose to have a school trainer cut his hair, a decision his attorney has said was made “under duress.”
The video of Johnson, as he stoically stood on the Buena High gym floor as the trainer cut several inches from his hair, quickly went viral. It stirred a controversy that has prompted an investigation by the state Division on Civil Rights at the request of the state association that oversees high school athletics.
Maloney, a veteran referee, has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the New Jersey’ Interscholastic Athletic Association. Groups that assign referees agreed not to assign Maloney for now, said spokesman Michael Cherenson.
Maloney has not responded to numerous requests seeking comment. Other referees have defended his actions, saying that Maloney was simply enforcing rules and that Johnson should have been equipped with the proper head covering.
Several petitions on change.org calling for Maloney’s ouster as a referee have garnered more than 25,000 signatures.
In 2016, Malone was at the center of another controversy after he was confronted by a black referee after allegedly using a racial slur at a social gathering with sports officials. He later apologized and was ordered to attend sensitivity training.
The Johnsons’ lawyer, Dominic A. Speziali, of Philadelphia, blamed the Buena incident on Maloney’s tardiness. In a statement Monday, he said Maloney arrived late for the match and missed Johnson’s weigh-in when officials typically inspect wrestlers, checking their hair, skin and any special equipment such as a hair covering.
When Maloney eventually evaluated Johnson, he did not raise any concerns about the length of Johnson’s hair or say that he needed to wear a hair covering, the lawyer said. Johnson and his younger brother, Nate, 14, a freshman and also a teammate, were later told that both would need to wear a hair covering or they would be disqualified, he said.
A covering must be worn if the wrestler’s hair extends past the earlobe, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. The covering must be attached to the ear guards.
Speziali said that when Andrew Johnson, 16, took to the mat, Maloney rejected his head covering. Johnson, a junior at Buena, had been allowed to wear the same covering in a tournament the previous weekend, and his coaches pleaded on his behalf with Maloney to permit him to compete.
In their first public comments about the incident, Rosa and Charles Johnson Sr., Andrew’s parents, said in a statement Monday that their son remains committed to the Buena wrestling program. They offered support for the school’s coaches and the athletic trainer.
Speziali said the Johnsons will not attend Wednesday night’s board meeting. He plans to attend.
An older son, Charles Jr., 22, said he was in the stands along with his father and grandfather to watch Andrew compete against Oakcrest High School at a home match in Buena when the controversy unfolded. His father said Andrew wore “a cap because his hair was a little too long,” Charles Jr. told WHYY in an interview this week
“I just felt like it was wrong,” he said in the interview. “He shouldn’t have had to cut his hair or anything just because of a wrestling match.”
At one point, Johnson said his grandfather was “ready to run on the gym floor” and pull the referee and the trainer who cut his brother’s hair.
Andrew Johnson won his match in overtime, 4-2, and the Buena Chiefs defeated Oakrest, a conference rival, 41-24.
When Maloney raised Johnson’s arm in victory, Johnson, somewhat bloodied, appeared dejected. His teammates erupted with a cheer. But Charles Jr. said his brother was upset about what happened.
“He was off to the side crying,” Johnson said. “I felt like he was kind of embarrassed that he had to go through that. And after getting his hair cut in front of the whole school, he had to go wrestle his butt off just to win.”