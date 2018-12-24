A South Jersey wrestler who opted to have his dreadlocks cut rather than forfeit a match asked to wear a head covering in order to compete, but the referee refused, his attorney said Monday.
In their first public comments about the incident involving Andrew Johnson during a match last week at Buena Regional High School in Atlantic County, his parents, Charles and Rosa Johnson expressed appreciation for an outpouring of support for their son.
Their attorney, Dominic A. Speziali, of Philadelphia, said the family is awaiting the outcome of an investigation by the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights. He said the conduct by referee Alan Maloney “appears more egregious as additional information comes to light.”
A video of Johnson’s dreadlocks being shorn in public by a school trainer before his overtime victory last Wednesday in a bout against Oakcrest High School went viral, creating an uproar on social media and leading to a state review. Maloney has been suspending from refereeing pending the outcome.
Maloney arrived late for the meet and missed the weigh-in when officials typically inspect wrestlers to determine if the physical appearance, such as hair length and skin condition, meet regulations, Speziali said. When the referee evaluated Johnson, he did not raise any concerns about the length of Johnson’s hair or say that he needed to wear a hair covering, the attorney said.
Johnson and his younger brother, Nate, also a teammate, were later told that both would need to wear a hair covering or they would be disqualified, Speziali said.
When Andrew Johnson took to the mat, Maloney rejected his head covering, the attorney said. Johnson was allowed to wear the same covering in a tournament the previous weekend, he said, and his coaches pleaded on his behalf with the referee to permit him to compete.
“Andrew was visibly shaken after he and his coaches made every effort to satisfy the referee short of having his hair cut. But, as captured on video, the unyielding referee gave Andrew 90 seconds to either forfeit his match or cut his hair," Speziali said in the statement. "Under duress but without any influence from the coaching staff or the athletic trainer, Andrew decided to hair cut rather than forfeit the match.”
Maloney, a veteran wrestling official, has not responded to numerous requests seeking comment. Other referees have defended his actions, saying he was simply enforcing rules changes implemented several years ago and that Johnson should have been equipped with the proper head covering.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees high school sports in the state, has referred the matter to the state Attorney General’s Office for review.
Maloney, who is white, previously was involved in another controversy after allegedly using a racial slur at a social gathering with sports officials in 2016. Johnson is black and some critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union,have called the hair cutting incident racist.
The Johnsons, in the statement, said Andrew, who has been wrestling since he was five years old, remains committed to the Buena wrestling program. They also expressed support for the school’s coaches and the athletic trainer. The family asked for privacy.
Andrew Johnson won his 120-pound bout 4-2 in overtime. Buena won the match, 41-24.
“Wrestling has taught Andrew to be resilient in the face of adversity,” his family said.