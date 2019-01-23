View this post on Instagram

Nov. 6, 2017 was A LIFE CHANGING MOMENT for me. Watching my guy @meekmill‬ get completely railroaded by a judge and system that sent him to jail for 2-4 years for minor, technical probation violations (in simple terms, NOT COMMITTING ANY CRIME ) against the recommendations of both the probation officer and district attorney - was both eye opening and surreal, and exposed me to how BROKEN our criminal justice system is. Then, after it was proven that @meekmill didn’t even commit the original crime he was charged with, and we STILL couldn’t get him out of prison and off probation (he still has FIVE years left BTW) – I too realized how serious and wide-ranging this problem really is. There are MILLIONS of people, many of them minorities, trapped in this broken criminal justice system of outdated and illogical laws who represent no threat to our communities. THAT’S COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE TO ME!!! What started out as a sole focus to get my CLOSE friend out of prison has now evolved into a crusade to shine a light on how broken the system is and find solutions to fundamentally fix it and make it fair for all Americans. This led Meek and I to launch and partner with some of the most amazing, accomplished and dedicated people in the world to create the @REFORM ALLIANCE - and begin to change laws and policies, while changing hearts and minds. We just started our first board meeting, followed by a press event (WHICH YOU CAN WATCH LIVE ON MY INSTAGRAM AT 11AM E/T). I’m so proud to start this journey with this incredible team and work tirelessly to make a monumental difference for millions of people in this country and create the necessary @REFORM our country deserves. #REFORM #FightDifferent