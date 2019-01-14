Philadelphia’s Meek Mill will make his Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest on Jan. 26, NBC announced Monday.
Adding more Philly flavor: First-time guest host James McAvoy, one of the stars of M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass.
OK, McAvoy’s not actually from around here (unless you consider Scotland a suburb of the city), but Glass was filmed here.
Mill’s most recent album, Championships, his first since being released from prison last April, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
SNL returns with new episodes this weekend, when Rachel Brosnahan, star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, guest hosts. Musical guest will be Greta Van Fleet.