HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf took the oath of office Tuesday for a second term as Pennsylvania government’s chief executive, pledging to bridge ideological divides while also asking for a willingness to embrace tolerance, diversity and change.
In his speech outside the state Capitol, the mild-mannered Democrat noted that his administration, working with a Republican-led legislature, was able to usher in major policy wins in the past four years, including legalizing medical marijuana, relaxing the state’s iron grip over alcohol sales and helping to rein in skyrocketing public pension costs.
But Wolf, 70, studiously avoided giving specifics about his priorities for the next four years, sticking to broad descriptions of what he considers progress: continuing to fairly fund public education, create opportunity for residents to find jobs and working toward criminal justice reform.
“Today, I ask you to choose hope over hopelessness, empathy over apathy. I ask you to choose action over passivity,” Wolf said. He took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas G. Saylor, using the Wolf family’s mid-19th-century Bible.
Added Wolf: “Let us have faith in what we can fix together, what we can achieve together — what we can build together.”
Though Wolf is the main attraction of Tuesday’s inaugural events, which will culminate in the evening with a party, all eyes early in the day were on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Fetterman, 49, the former mayor of a down-on-its-luck steel town near Pittsburgh, is often described as one of the state’s most unconventional elected officials, in both looks and persona. Unabashedly progressive in his views, he has spent much of his political career advocating for reducing poverty and bolstering equality, regardless of which zip code of one’s birth.
Until Tuesday, his trademark wardrobe consisted of jeans or cargo shorts and a Dickies-style work shirt.
But he swapped that for a charcoal suit, white dress shirt and black tie for his swearing-in ceremony inside the Senate’s ornate chambers.
In his remarks on the Senate floor, Fetterman struck a similar tone to Wolf, pledging to strive for “a spirit of bipartisanship” as his wife, Giselle, and their three children looked on. He made a point of introducing his general-election opponent, Republican Jeff Bartos, as a “dear friend."
Still, reality may not be quite as smooth.
Wolf and Fetterman will still be dealing with solidly Republican majorities in both legislative chambers. Though the GOP lost seats in the last election — largely ones held by moderate Republicans in the Philadelphia suburbs — the returning legislature is expected to be more conservative.
How Wolf, once characterized as American’s most liberal governor, maneuvers around that new political landscape will be watched closely in the coming months.
Among the governor’s first challenges will be dealing with the state budget. A recent analysis by the state’s Independent Fiscal Office projected a $1.7 billion shortfall in the fiscal year that begins this July.
This story will be updated.