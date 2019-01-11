“It’s definitely an evolution, or whatever you want to call it,” he said of transitioning from being Braddock’s mayor to Gov. Tom Wolf’s second-in-command. “But I very much enjoyed being on a team [during the campaign]. And Gov. Wolf conducts himself with such supreme humility and quiet leadership in an era where politicians are usually falling over themselves to Instagram themselves making pancakes or whatever. Gov. Wolf just gets it done … and I find that inspiring and refreshing, quite frankly.”